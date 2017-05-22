Former DA Hynes celebrated for career as a reformer

More than 100 members of Brooklyn's legal community, including many current and retired judges, gathered together at the Water Club in Manhattan on Friday where they celebrated the career of former District Attorney Charles "Joe" Hynes. "The whole idea behind this was just to create a forum for anyone who wanted to come and say a quick hello to Mr. Hynes, but have not been able to do so for some time," said Arthur Aidala, the immediate past president of the Brooklyn Bar Association who worked for Hynes from 1993 until 1997.

