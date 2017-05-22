Former DA Hynes celebrated for career...

Former DA Hynes celebrated for career as a reformer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

More than 100 members of Brooklyn's legal community, including many current and retired judges, gathered together at the Water Club in Manhattan on Friday where they celebrated the career of former District Attorney Charles "Joe" Hynes. "The whole idea behind this was just to create a forum for anyone who wanted to come and say a quick hello to Mr. Hynes, but have not been able to do so for some time," said Arthur Aidala, the immediate past president of the Brooklyn Bar Association who worked for Hynes from 1993 until 1997.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... 10 hr Jack Lord 15
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 16 hr slick willie expl... 167
News 'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr... Mon overlord 1
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) Sat Grelda 816
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 20 Antony 134
Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c... May 19 Mitch high 1
Gale Strassber Century 21, threatens Karen Cart... May 19 Mitch high 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,283 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC