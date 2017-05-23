Following Manchester bombing, NYPD ramps up security
Following the horrific attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and injured scores more, the NYPD has taken a number of measures to ramp up security in New York City. Residents will be seeing unusually heavy weaponry and personnel deployed in key areas of the city, according to NYPD's Assistant Commissioner for DCPI, J. Peter Donald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|46 min
|Mighty righty
|5
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|15 hr
|RiccardoFire
|171
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|Mon
|Jack Lord
|15
|'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr...
|Mon
|overlord
|1
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|May 20
|Grelda
|816
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Antony
|134
|Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC