Following Manchester bombing, NYPD ra...

Following Manchester bombing, NYPD ramps up security

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Following the horrific attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and injured scores more, the NYPD has taken a number of measures to ramp up security in New York City. Residents will be seeing unusually heavy weaponry and personnel deployed in key areas of the city, according to NYPD's Assistant Commissioner for DCPI, J. Peter Donald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 46 min Mighty righty 5
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 15 hr RiccardoFire 171
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... Mon Jack Lord 15
News 'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr... Mon overlord 1
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) May 20 Grelda 816
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 20 Antony 134
Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c... May 19 Mitch high 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Watch for Kings County was issued at May 24 at 3:58PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC