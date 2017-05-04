Flash-flood warnings issued after storms pound New Jersey
Officials said two tracks at Penn Station were out of service Friday afternoon because of flooding and parts of West Side Highway, along the Hudson River, were closed in both directions. Online images showed waterfalls cascading around columns beneath the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn.
