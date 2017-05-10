Faith In Brooklyn for May 9
Stories of providing sanctuary and of survival during the Holocaust provided the theme for this year's Creative Arts Contest that state Assembly-member Steven Cymbrowitz hosted last weekend. Cymbrowitz honored the student winners of his 17th Annual Holocaust Memorial Creative Arts Contest on Sunday during a ceremony at Kingsborough Community College's Marine Academic Center.
