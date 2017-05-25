Faith In Brooklyn for May 26
To emphasize the connection between physical and spiritual health, Maimonides Medical Center recently hosted a conference for Brooklyn clergy members to meet clinical leadership and become further acquainted with many of the groundbreaking healthcare services provided at Maimonides. The medical center is named for Moses Maimonides, who lived in the 12th century and is widely considered the greatest Jewish philosopher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Brooklyn New York Interior Painting - B...
|20 hr
|Osabaldo
|2
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|Thu
|tina anne
|173
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|Thu
|Alan
|817
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Wed
|Mighty righty
|10
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|May 22
|Jack Lord
|15
|'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr...
|May 22
|overlord
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Antony
|134
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC