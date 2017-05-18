Faith In Brooklyn for May 18

The Brooklyn Heights Synagogue presents "Eastern European Roots," a special music Shabbat service, on Friday, June 2, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. In the course of the service the congregation will also celebrate the installation of new members of the board of trustees. The synagogue is located at 131 Remsen St. and easily reached by numerous subway lines to the Borough Hall subway stop.

