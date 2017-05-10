Faith In Brooklyn for May 12

Brooklyn Borough Pres-ident Eric L. Adams hosted his annual Brooklyn Day of Prayer, a local expression of the National Day of Prayer that is observed on the first Thursday of May. Congress designated this time for people of all faiths to celebrate their freedom to worship according to their respective traditions. This particular day held added meaning as U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by leaders of several religious traditions, from Roman Catholic to Orthodox Jewish, had just signed his executive order on religious liberty.

