Faith In Brooklyn for May 12
Brooklyn Borough Pres-ident Eric L. Adams hosted his annual Brooklyn Day of Prayer, a local expression of the National Day of Prayer that is observed on the first Thursday of May. Congress designated this time for people of all faiths to celebrate their freedom to worship according to their respective traditions. This particular day held added meaning as U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by leaders of several religious traditions, from Roman Catholic to Orthodox Jewish, had just signed his executive order on religious liberty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|11 hr
|huntcoyotes
|126
|Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter...
|13 hr
|Cousin Marine
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|18 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|5 Stories That Will Make You Rethink Your Leade...
|19 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N...
|20 hr
|jessip
|1
|Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors
|Fri
|Osabaldo
|4
|NYC vic shocked alleged rapist is free after ju...
|Thu
|LMAO
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC