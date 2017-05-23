Errol Louis delivers commencement speech at Brooklyn Law School graduation
Brooklyn Law School celebrated its 116th commencement ceremony at the Brooklyn Academy of Music where 399 students received their degrees on Thursday, May 18. Errol Louis, the political anchor at NY1 News and a 2005 graduate from the school, delivered the commencement speech and received an honorary degree. Stuart Subotnick, chairman of the Board of Trustees, presided over the ceremony and led the conferring of degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|8 hr
|Well Well
|168
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|19 hr
|Jack Lord
|15
|'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr...
|Mon
|overlord
|1
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Grelda
|816
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Antony
|134
|Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
|Gale Strassber Century 21, threatens Karen Cart...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC