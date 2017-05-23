Errol Louis delivers commencement spe...

Errol Louis delivers commencement speech at Brooklyn Law School graduation

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Law School celebrated its 116th commencement ceremony at the Brooklyn Academy of Music where 399 students received their degrees on Thursday, May 18. Errol Louis, the political anchor at NY1 News and a 2005 graduate from the school, delivered the commencement speech and received an honorary degree. Stuart Subotnick, chairman of the Board of Trustees, presided over the ceremony and led the conferring of degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 8 hr Well Well 168
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... 19 hr Jack Lord 15
News 'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr... Mon overlord 1
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) Sat Grelda 816
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 20 Antony 134
Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c... May 19 Mitch high 1
Gale Strassber Century 21, threatens Karen Cart... May 19 Mitch high 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,412 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC