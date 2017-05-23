Errol Louis delivers commencement speech at Brooklyn Law School graduation

Brooklyn Law School celebrated its 116th commencement ceremony at the Brooklyn Academy of Music where 399 students received their degrees on Thursday, May 18. Errol Louis, the political anchor at NY1 News and a 2005 graduate from the school, delivered the commencement speech and received an honorary degree. Stuart Subotnick, chairman of the Board of Trustees, presided over the ceremony and led the conferring of degrees.

