Emmy Squared Will Bring Brooklyn's Most Coveted Square Slices to Manhattan in June
Manhattan pizza nerds, get ready for your squishy, squared, Detroit-style slices, covered with a layer of cheese and pepperoni, if you wish: Emmy Squared is opening in early June in what had been the Blue Ribbon Bakery Kitchen at 35 Downing Street. The hallmark of the building is that 150 year-old wood-fired oven Eric and Bruce Bromberg spent two years restoring and used for the 20 years Blue Ribbon resided in the space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|6 hr
|Well Well
|168
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|17 hr
|Jack Lord
|15
|'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr...
|Mon
|overlord
|1
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Grelda
|816
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Antony
|134
|Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
|Gale Strassber Century 21, threatens Karen Cart...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC