Emmy Squared Will Bring Brooklyn's Most Coveted Square Slices to Manhattan in June

Manhattan pizza nerds, get ready for your squishy, squared, Detroit-style slices, covered with a layer of cheese and pepperoni, if you wish: Emmy Squared is opening in early June in what had been the Blue Ribbon Bakery Kitchen at 35 Downing Street. The hallmark of the building is that 150 year-old wood-fired oven Eric and Bruce Bromberg spent two years restoring and used for the 20 years Blue Ribbon resided in the space.

