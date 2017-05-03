Emma Straub becomes the latest author to open a bookstore
Novelist Emma Straub has become the latest author to open a bookshop, joining the ranks of bookstore-owning writers like Ann Patchett and Jeff Kinney. Books Are Magic opened April 29 in Brooklyn, New York, a few blocks from where Straub lives with her husband, Michael Fusco, and their two young children.
