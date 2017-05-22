El Chapo wants docs to challenge extr...

El Chapo wants docs to challenge extradition to Brooklyn

13 hrs ago

Mexican druglord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman says he was illegally hauled over to Brooklyn federal court - and he wants the extradition paperwork to back up the claim. In the waning hours of the Obama administration during January, Guzman was taken from a Mexican prison to face charges in Brooklyn that he ran the powerful Sinaloa Cartel for decades.

