El Chapo wants docs to challenge extradition to Brooklyn

Mexican druglord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman says he was illegally hauled over to Brooklyn federal court - and he wants the extradition paperwork to back up the claim. In the waning hours of the Obama administration during January, Guzman was taken from a Mexican prison to face charges in Brooklyn that he ran the powerful Sinaloa Cartel for decades.

