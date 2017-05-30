Domenick Napoletano honored by Stars and Stripes Democratic Club
Domenick Napoletano, a past president of the Brooklyn Bar Association, was honored by the Stars and Stripes Regular Democratic Organization of the 49th Assembly District during its annual dinner at Sirico's Catering Hall in Dyker Heights last Thursday. Napoletano is also vice president of the Second Judicial District of the NYS Bar Association, and a past president of the Catholic Lawyers Guild of Kings County and the Columbian Lawyers Association of Brooklyn.
