Dianne Dixon Joins Hair'Itage- the Play at Black Lady Theater in Brooklyn
Award-winning actress and singer Di Anne Dixon has joined a stellar lineup of actresses for the Brooklyn premiere of Hair'itage the Play - The Journey of Sistahs with Their Hair, which will open at The Black Lady Theater on Friday May 12 at 8pm. Written, produced and directed by award winning playwright Niccole Nero Gaines, with choreography by Melissa Monconduit, Hair'itage The Play is a captivating narrative that tells the stories of six women and their journey with their hair.
