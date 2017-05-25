Deadline to enter Greenest Block in Brooklyn contest coming up fast

This weekend brings the unofficial start of summer, meaning it's time for organizations and civic groups to enter the 23rd Annual Greenest Block in Brooklyn Contest. Applications must be entered online by Thursday, June 1. Over the years, participating block associations and other organizations have spread swaths of green - enlivened by rosy reds, berry blues and pansy purples - across whole neighborhoods throughout the borough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.