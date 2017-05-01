Commuter chaos erupts over Bay Ridge ...

Commuter chaos erupts over Bay Ridge subway station closure

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Johnny Cash famously sang "I hear the train a-comin'," but there was no train in sight pulling into the Bay Ridge Avenue station on Monday, May 1, as frustrated commuters learned that the station was closed and shuttered for major renovation. The problem was exacerbated by what rail riders perceived as a lack of information provided by the MTA regarding the station closure, and alternate means of travel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Sun Well Well 147
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) Sun Jeremy F 25
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Sun Joe Joseph 132
Bobby Powell is a racist i think Sun BobsBuddy 1
Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11) Apr 19 Al Nocella 33
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Apr 19 china white 1
General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick Apr 18 doularoe 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC