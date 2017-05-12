That's what Assemblyman Robert Carroll hopes to create with his proposal to lower the voting age for local and statewide elections in New York from 18 to 17. Carroll told Brooklyn Paper Radio hosts Gersh Kuntzman and Vince DiMiceli that the bill would dramatically improve voter engagement. "Studies show that if you don't vote before you're 25, you're likely to never vote, so this bill will help instill that value," Carroll said, adding that turnout is high in Scotland and other nations where 17-year-olds have the franchise.

