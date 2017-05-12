Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

That's what Assemblyman Robert Carroll hopes to create with his proposal to lower the voting age for local and statewide elections in New York from 18 to 17. Carroll told Brooklyn Paper Radio hosts Gersh Kuntzman and Vince DiMiceli that the bill would dramatically improve voter engagement. "Studies show that if you don't vote before you're 25, you're likely to never vote, so this bill will help instill that value," Carroll said, adding that turnout is high in Scotland and other nations where 17-year-olds have the franchise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 36 min spocko 130
Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic 2 hr Cousin Shane S 1
Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter... 22 hr Cousin Marine 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Fri yidfellas v USA 1
News 5 Stories That Will Make You Rethink Your Leade... Fri Well Well 2
Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N... Fri jessip 1
Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors Fri Osabaldo 4
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Kings County was issued at May 13 at 3:25PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,986,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC