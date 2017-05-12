Comments
That's what Assemblyman Robert Carroll hopes to create with his proposal to lower the voting age for local and statewide elections in New York from 18 to 17. Carroll told Brooklyn Paper Radio hosts Gersh Kuntzman and Vince DiMiceli that the bill would dramatically improve voter engagement. "Studies show that if you don't vote before you're 25, you're likely to never vote, so this bill will help instill that value," Carroll said, adding that turnout is high in Scotland and other nations where 17-year-olds have the franchise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|36 min
|spocko
|130
|Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic
|2 hr
|Cousin Shane S
|1
|Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter...
|22 hr
|Cousin Marine
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|5 Stories That Will Make You Rethink Your Leade...
|Fri
|Well Well
|2
|Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N...
|Fri
|jessip
|1
|Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors
|Fri
|Osabaldo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC