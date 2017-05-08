City to Hire Homeless Liaison for Bro...

City to Hire Homeless Liaison for Brooklyn Amid Uproar Over New Shelters

12 hrs ago

As some neighbors of two planned Crown Heights homeless shelters fight to block their openings , city officials hope to mend relationships between shelters and residents by hiring a full-time Director of Community Partnerships to manage problems and volunteer efforts. The Department of Homeless Services-funded job will focus on area shelters in Central Brooklyn, particularly at new facilities that are among the first of 90 new facilities proposed by Mayor Bill de Blasio .

Start the conversation

Brooklyn, NY

