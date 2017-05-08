City to Hire Homeless Liaison for Brooklyn Amid Uproar Over New Shelters
As some neighbors of two planned Crown Heights homeless shelters fight to block their openings , city officials hope to mend relationships between shelters and residents by hiring a full-time Director of Community Partnerships to manage problems and volunteer efforts. The Department of Homeless Services-funded job will focus on area shelters in Central Brooklyn, particularly at new facilities that are among the first of 90 new facilities proposed by Mayor Bill de Blasio .
