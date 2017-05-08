Chief Judge Carol Bagley Amon forever...

Chief Judge Carol Bagley Amon forever enshrined in Brooklyn Federal Court

Carol Bagley Amon, immediate past chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, was honored on Friday with a ceremonial portrait hanging in the ceremonial courtroom in Downtown Brooklyn. The ceremony is a tradition in the court that takes place after a judge reaches senior status.

