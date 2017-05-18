CARIBBEAT: Bikini sizzle is on the way

CARIBBEAT: Bikini sizzle is on the way

Meet the models of the 2017 Bikini Under the Bridge Swimwear & Active Wear" benefit show at a free outdoor launch event coming to the Suede Lounge in Brooklyn on June 1. With temperatures in the 90s and the free Bikini Under the Bridge Launch Party coming soon, the sizzle of summer and the hot "Bikini Under the Bridge Swimwear & Active Wear" show are not far away. An exciting and diverse group of models will be introduced at the outdoor launch affair on June 1 at Suede Lounge, 5610 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is the appetizer for JRG Entertainment's anticipated 2017 Bikini Under the Bridge show on July 9 the 26 Bridge Street event space, 26 Bridge St. in Brooklyn's chic DUMBO section.

