Burger Joint Brings Its Cult-Favorite Patty to Brooklyn
The next step in iconic burger chain Burger Joint 's global domination is a Brooklyn location , opening in Sunset Park this Monday, May 15. While this will be the third local location of the restaurant that started behind a curtain in Midtown West's Le Parker Meridien hotel, it's actually the ninth outpost worldwide. At 1,500-square-feet, the newest store inside the sprawling Industry City food hall at 274 36th Street will be larger than the original.
