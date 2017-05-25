Building superintendent charged with stealing over $18,000 from 8 apartment-seekers
A Cypress Hills man was charged with grand larceny and scheme to defraud Wednesday after he allegedly stole more than $18,000 from eight people by posing as a building management employee. Ruben Almeidas, 58, was arraigned before Judge Danny Chun at Brooklyn Supreme Court for grand larceny and scheme to defraud charges.
