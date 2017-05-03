Brooklyn's Sharkmuffin Shows Off 'Lea...

Brooklyn's Sharkmuffin Shows Off 'Leather Gloves' via The Le Sigh

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ahead of their sophomore album release, Sharkmuffin opens up and gets personal with "Leather Gloves", now streaming exclusively via The Le Sigh. The track delivers emotionally charged lyrics, backed by Sharkmuffin's signature garage-crunch sound with a bit more echo and a jangly percussion beat, a bit more Ride than Hole this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr ThomasA 13,250
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Susanm 16,259
Skype Names 1 hr Solooo 24
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) Apr 30 Jeremy F 25
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 30 Joe Joseph 132
Bobby Powell is a racist i think Apr 30 BobsBuddy 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,664 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC