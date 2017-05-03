Brooklyn's Sharkmuffin Shows Off 'Leather Gloves' via The Le Sigh
Ahead of their sophomore album release, Sharkmuffin opens up and gets personal with "Leather Gloves", now streaming exclusively via The Le Sigh. The track delivers emotionally charged lyrics, backed by Sharkmuffin's signature garage-crunch sound with a bit more echo and a jangly percussion beat, a bit more Ride than Hole this time.
