Brooklyn's CB6 bouncing back after District Manager Hammerman takes a leave
Long-time Community Board 6 District Manager Craig Hammerman will be taking a medical leave for 60 days, beginning on May 17th, CB6 Chair Sayar Lonial told the Brooklyn Eagle. Hammerman, the mainstay of CB6 for more than 20 years, was arrested two times about a month ago on charges of stalking and harassing an ex-girlfriend.
