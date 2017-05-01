Brooklyn's 2017 Bad Film Fest to Scre...

Brooklyn's 2017 Bad Film Fest to Screen Over 90 Shorts This Month

Bad Film Fest, created by Shawn Wickens and Starr Kendall, welcomes aspiring filmmakers to share their work in a fun, "anything goes" environment. Their goal is to entertain the audience, and to champion the misfits, castoffs, and underdogs of cinema.

