Brooklynites want to fix the Gowanus ...

Brooklynites want to fix the Gowanus Expressway - by burying it

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Crain's New York Business

A group of Brooklynites who came close to securing a $10 billion infrastructure project by suing the Federal Highway Administration in the late '90s is quietly reuniting. Their plan is to revive a proposal they say will transform the southwest corner of the borough by burying 6 miles of the Gowanus Expressway, a widely reviled stretch of the BQE that runs from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's New York Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 min YANKEES 4 LIFE 336,373
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 15 min spocko 68
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 43 min Well Well 4
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 47 min jimi-yank 44,326
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 58 min Well Well 1,689
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Sat Will 133
C Change (ChelseaChanges.com) May 5 JackARoo 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC