Brooklynites want to fix the Gowanus Expressway - by burying it

A group of Brooklynites who came close to securing a $10 billion infrastructure project by suing the Federal Highway Administration in the late '90s is quietly reuniting. Their plan is to revive a proposal they say will transform the southwest corner of the borough by burying 6 miles of the Gowanus Expressway, a widely reviled stretch of the BQE that runs from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

