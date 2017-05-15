Brooklynites can hitch a ride to Rockaway Beach on the Sunset Park ferry
The new ferry from Sunset Park makes it easy to answer the call. It's just a 45-minute ride from the dock behind the Brooklyn Army Terminal to the Rockaways stop, which is located at Beach 108th Street and Beach Channel Drive.
Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
