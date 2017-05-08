Brooklyn Today May 8: Sit, Sassafras!...

Brooklyn Today May 8: Sit, Sassafras! Bad Boy, Basil

10 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

In a move designed to benefit historically disadvantaged people, Mayor de Blasio signed Public Advocate Letitia James' bill banning employers in NYC from asking about a prospective employee's salary history, starting . ~NEW YORKERS TAKE ISSUES INTO THEIR OWN HANDS: Following a grueling election season often marked by racially charged rhetoric and a subsequent spike in hate crimes across the city, New Yorkers are enrolling in self-defense classes in droves.

