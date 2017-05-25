Brooklyn Today May 26: Forget the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, Welcome ...
THE LEDE: Happy Memorial Day weekend, Brooklyn! In today's briefing, ProPublica journeys to Coney Island to investigate what was supposed to be a "humane alternative" to the city's psychiatric institutions , and delivers a grim reporta Then, BP Eric Adams has a stronger incentive than breakfast cocktails to advocate allowing the sale of alcohol at on Sundays, and WNYC delivers the scoop on that mysterious barge covered in greenery that's docked at Brooklyn Bridge Park . Meanwhile, the show goes on in the subways, Generation Z descends upon three neighborhoods in Brooklyn and tensions swirl around Oscar LA3pez Rivera and political firebrand Linda Sarsour .
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Brooklyn New York Interior Painting - B...
|17 hr
|Osabaldo
|2
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|Thu
|tina anne
|173
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|Thu
|Alan
|817
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Wed
|Mighty righty
|10
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|May 22
|Jack Lord
|15
|'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr...
|May 22
|overlord
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Antony
|134
