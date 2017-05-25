Brooklyn Today May 24: The Danes are Coming, Without the Danishes

THE LEDE: Hello, and happy Fleet Week ! This morning, we see the effects of the opioid epidemic seep into a specific Crown Heights community, and the Danes are filling a niche in the borough . Then, several high profile NYC organizations are pointedly RSVPing in the negative to the Puerto Rican Day Parade , and more than one change is afoot for the NYPD these days.

