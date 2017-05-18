Brooklyn Today May 18: Who Will Watch Over the City That Never Sleeps?
Then, NYCHA picks up a hammer, and experts say "hmmmm" to the MTA's six-point plan for improvement. Finally, a group of Brooklyn artists go head-to-head with the Loft Law and the Prospect Park turtles live the high life back home after narrowly escaping captivity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 min
|ThomasA
|314,258
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|35 min
|NEMO
|3,939
|1 dead 13 injured in Times square
|47 min
|The Brooklyn Dodger
|2
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|49 min
|BECAUSE THEY ARE ...
|252
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|21 hr
|IDF and Mossad Fan
|2
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|May 15
|slick willie expl...
|138
|Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N...
|May 15
|dwarner6789
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 6
|Will
|133
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC