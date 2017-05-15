Brooklyn Today May 16: A Freelancer's Life for Me
Plus, the public library systems are eyeing a bigger slice of the fiscal pie, and Brooklyn pols have had it up to here with snarled subway commutes . Also, Brooklyn boasts four winners in the Annual Awards for Excellence in Design , and Brooklyn DA candidate Ama Dwimoh pushes forward with the Child Victims Act ...And finally, four Brooklyn subway stops prep for an onslaught of David Lynch megafans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|47 min
|cheeks
|17,957
|Breastfeeding in public? (Feb '16)
|57 min
|Bob mack
|112
|Modeling Companies
|1 hr
|Fatty Liver
|2
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|3,843
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|138
|Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N...
|Mon
|dwarner6789
|2
|Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic
|May 13
|Cousin Shane S
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 6
|Will
|133
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC