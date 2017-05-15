Brooklyn Today May 16: A Freelancer's Life for Me

Plus, the public library systems are eyeing a bigger slice of the fiscal pie, and Brooklyn pols have had it up to here with snarled subway commutes . Also, Brooklyn boasts four winners in the Annual Awards for Excellence in Design , and Brooklyn DA candidate Ama Dwimoh pushes forward with the Child Victims Act ...And finally, four Brooklyn subway stops prep for an onslaught of David Lynch megafans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.