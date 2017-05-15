Brooklyn Today May 16: A Freelancer's...

Brooklyn Today May 16: A Freelancer's Life for Me

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Plus, the public library systems are eyeing a bigger slice of the fiscal pie, and Brooklyn pols have had it up to here with snarled subway commutes . Also, Brooklyn boasts four winners in the Annual Awards for Excellence in Design , and Brooklyn DA candidate Ama Dwimoh pushes forward with the Child Victims Act ...And finally, four Brooklyn subway stops prep for an onslaught of David Lynch megafans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 47 min cheeks 17,957
Breastfeeding in public? (Feb '16) 57 min Bob mack 112
Modeling Companies 1 hr Fatty Liver 2
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Wall specialist 3,843
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... Mon slick willie expl... 138
Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N... Mon dwarner6789 2
Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic May 13 Cousin Shane S 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 6 Will 133
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Kings County was issued at May 16 at 5:32PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC