Brooklyn Today May 15: Too Little, Too Late
Plus, some very good news for a Borough Park synagogue, and Community Board 6 continues with business as usual despite some tumultuous times. Then, as talks of rezoning rumble through the neighborhood, it may be helpful to know who owns the property along the Gowanus Canal .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|35 min
|slick willie expl...
|138
|Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N...
|9 hr
|dwarner6789
|2
|Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic
|Sat
|Cousin Shane S
|1
|Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter...
|May 12
|Cousin Marine
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|5 Stories That Will Make You Rethink Your Leade...
|May 12
|Well Well
|2
|Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors
|May 12
|Osabaldo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC