Brooklyn Today May 12: Move Over, Miss Coney Island

THE LEDE: Hello, and happy Limerick Day , Brooklyn! This morning, 30,700 gallons of synthetic mineral oil are still floating around the Con Edison plant and the East River , and ProPublica reveals how Rudy Giuliani and Joseph Bruno maneuvered to allow landlords to collect a tax break and also raise rents...and it's still happening today. Plus, the fate of the legendary Gage and Tollner building hangs in the air, and a baseball bandit hits a home run in Bay Ridge .

