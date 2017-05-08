Brooklyn Slumlord Gets Up to 6 Years ...

Brooklyn Slumlord Gets Up to 6 Years in Prison in $450K Bribery Probe: DA

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

A Brooklyn landlord and "serial briber," who once threatened to blackmail a tenant with a phony incest claim if she didn't move out of his building, was sentenced to up to six years in prison Monday morning, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office and court records. Herman Epstein, 37, who made the Public Advocate's worst landlord list in 2015 and had amassed $512,550 in civil penalties, was one of 34 property managers accused of paying nearly a half million in bribes to a dozen Department of Buildings employees and five Housing Preservation and Development inspectors to erase building code violations for 100 properties in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, according to officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 6 min rainmaker2016 16,287
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 12 min TMAN_Mets 44,333
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 28 min Bobby V 1,691
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 30 min Princess Hey 17,908
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 5 hr nanoanomaly 77
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 12 hr Well Well 4
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Sat Will 133
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC