Brooklyn Slumlord Gets Up to 6 Years in Prison in $450K Bribery Probe: DA

A Brooklyn landlord and "serial briber," who once threatened to blackmail a tenant with a phony incest claim if she didn't move out of his building, was sentenced to up to six years in prison Monday morning, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office and court records. Herman Epstein, 37, who made the Public Advocate's worst landlord list in 2015 and had amassed $512,550 in civil penalties, was one of 34 property managers accused of paying nearly a half million in bribes to a dozen Department of Buildings employees and five Housing Preservation and Development inspectors to erase building code violations for 100 properties in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, according to officials.

