Brooklyn restaurant pub concept moves into Afternoone's vacant space

The former Afternoone's restaurant of West Brighton has new tenants in its double-storefront: The owners of Ho'Brah Tacos, just across the street, start renovations this week on the space at 415 Forest Ave. The food concept will be similar to Kettle Black , Ho'Brah's pub cousin in Bay Ridge which came about in 2004. The Brooklyn spot was called out by Food & Wine magazine as one of the "Top Five Wing Joints" in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.