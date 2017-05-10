Brooklyn pols speak out on Comey firing
Here's a summary of the reaction of Brooklyn lawmakers to the sudden and shocking firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Donald Trump that took place on Tuesday: U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler : "We are now careening towards a constitutional crisis in our country with the Administration systematically attacking all of the institutions that are meant to put a check on the power of the President." . "We DEMAND immediate appointment of Independent, Special Prosecutor.
