Brooklyn native Nicholas Sand, creator of famous Orange Sunshine LSD, dies

But it was a self-taught chemist and obscure-by-choice figure named Nicholas Sand who was the true wizard behind the curtain, the man who launched tens of millions of acid trips across generations by producing the best, most pure, highest-quality acid ever consumed. Sand, who with fellow chemist Tim Scully created the legendary version of LSD known as "Orange Sunshine" that first hit the streets of San Francisco in 1967, died April 24 at his home in the Northern California community of Lagunitas.

