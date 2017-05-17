Brooklyn man finally convicted for a 1998 rape at Park Slope subway stop
A 45-year-old from Brooklyn faces up to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman in 1998 after officials found a "cold hit" from a DNA sample later obtained, according to the acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. "Thanks to the DNA evidence collected at the time of this attack the defendant has now been held accountable for this brutal rape," Gonzalez said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|138
|Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N...
|Mon
|dwarner6789
|2
|Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic
|May 13
|Cousin Shane S
|1
|Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter...
|May 12
|Cousin Marine
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|5 Stories That Will Make You Rethink Your Leade...
|May 12
|Well Well
|2
|Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors
|May 12
|Osabaldo
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 6
|Will
|133
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC