Brooklyn man finally convicted for a ...

Brooklyn man finally convicted for a 1998 rape at Park Slope subway stop

A 45-year-old from Brooklyn faces up to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman in 1998 after officials found a "cold hit" from a DNA sample later obtained, according to the acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. "Thanks to the DNA evidence collected at the time of this attack the defendant has now been held accountable for this brutal rape," Gonzalez said.

