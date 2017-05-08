Brooklyn man arrested for stealing la...

Brooklyn man arrested for stealing landmarked Fort Greene home

Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A Brooklyn man faces up to 25 years in prison after he was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a 19th century mansion in Fort Greene and tried to steal five others in a title transfer scheme, according to Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Aderibigbe Ogundiran, a 36-year-old who lives in Crown Heights, was arraigned on Tuesday in front of Justice Elizabeth Foley in Brooklyn Supreme Court.

