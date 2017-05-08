Brooklyn mail carrier arrested for destroying and holding mail
A Brooklyn mail carrier faces up to five years in prison after he was arrested and brought to federal court on Monday on charges that he allegedly held, destroyed and delayed thousands of pieces of mail over a two-year period, according to a U.S. Postal Service inspector general officer. Between June 2015 and April 19, 2017, Vincent R. Holder Jr. allegedly sat on around 2,800 pieces of mail, "by a conservative estimate," according to Ana Bourdon, special agent of the USPS and officer of the inspector general in an affidavit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
