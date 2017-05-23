Brooklyn judge recognizes Stuyvesant student in essay contest

Brooklyn's Appellate Division Justice Robert J. Miller on Tuesday held a ceremony celebrating 10 finalists of the annual Independence of the Judiciary High School Essay Contest at the New York City Bar Association in Manhattan. The contest, using the 14th Amendment as this year's Law Day theme, invited students from all across the city to explore ways that the 14th Amendment has reshaped American law and society.

