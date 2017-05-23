Brooklyn judge recognizes Stuyvesant student in essay contest
Brooklyn's Appellate Division Justice Robert J. Miller on Tuesday held a ceremony celebrating 10 finalists of the annual Independence of the Judiciary High School Essay Contest at the New York City Bar Association in Manhattan. The contest, using the 14th Amendment as this year's Law Day theme, invited students from all across the city to explore ways that the 14th Amendment has reshaped American law and society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|46 min
|Mighty righty
|5
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|15 hr
|RiccardoFire
|171
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|Mon
|Jack Lord
|15
|'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr...
|Mon
|overlord
|1
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|May 20
|Grelda
|816
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Antony
|134
|Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC