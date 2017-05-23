Brooklyn judge recognizes Stuyvesant ...

Brooklyn judge recognizes Stuyvesant student in essay contest

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn's Appellate Division Justice Robert J. Miller on Tuesday held a ceremony celebrating 10 finalists of the annual Independence of the Judiciary High School Essay Contest at the New York City Bar Association in Manhattan. The contest, using the 14th Amendment as this year's Law Day theme, invited students from all across the city to explore ways that the 14th Amendment has reshaped American law and society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 46 min Mighty righty 5
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 15 hr RiccardoFire 171
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... Mon Jack Lord 15
News 'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr... Mon overlord 1
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) May 20 Grelda 816
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 20 Antony 134
Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c... May 19 Mitch high 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Watch for Kings County was issued at May 24 at 3:58PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC