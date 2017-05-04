Brooklyn House members talk about Trumpcare fallout

Brooklyn's entire House delegation voted against the Republican-led bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but members were citing different reasons for their vote as the fallout over Trumpcare intensified. Following the 217-213 vote on Thursday in favor of the American Health Care Act , a bill that essentially strips the Affordable Care Act of many of its provisions, including the individual mandate, Brooklyn lawmakers spoke out strongly against the legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.