Brooklyn House members talk about Trumpcare fallout

Brooklyn's entire House delegation voted against the Republican-led bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but members were citing different reasons for their vote as the fallout over Trumpcare intensified. Following the 217-213 vote on Thursday in favor of the American Health Care Act , a bill that essentially strips the Affordable Care Act of many of its provisions, including the individual mandate, Brooklyn lawmakers spoke out strongly against the legislation.

