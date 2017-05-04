Brooklyn House members talk about Trumpcare fallout
Brooklyn's entire House delegation voted against the Republican-led bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but members were citing different reasons for their vote as the fallout over Trumpcare intensified. Following the 217-213 vote on Thursday in favor of the American Health Care Act , a bill that essentially strips the Affordable Care Act of many of its provisions, including the individual mandate, Brooklyn lawmakers spoke out strongly against the legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|24 min
|ThomasA
|314,089
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|36 min
|ThomasA
|13,280
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Fu Man Chu
|336,310
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|44,276
|C Change (ChelseaChanges.com)
|Fri
|JackARoo
|1
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|Fri
|jamessusan104
|3
|Richie Radio 127 Hole In The Wall Brooklyn CB Shop (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Jerry lee
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 30
|Joe Joseph
|132
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC