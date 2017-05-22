Brooklyn Historical Society opens first offsite gallery in DUMBO

The Brooklyn Historical Society celebrated the formal opening of its first off-site location in the Empire Stores building at 55 Water St. in DUMBO with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and inaugural exhibition "Shifting Perspectives: Photographs of Brooklyn's Waterfront. "This is such an important exhibit," said state Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon, "People don't realize how important the waterfront has been to the history of Brooklyn."

