Brooklyn Historical Society opens first offsite gallery in DUMBO
The Brooklyn Historical Society celebrated the formal opening of its first off-site location in the Empire Stores building at 55 Water St. in DUMBO with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and inaugural exhibition "Shifting Perspectives: Photographs of Brooklyn's Waterfront. "This is such an important exhibit," said state Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon, "People don't realize how important the waterfront has been to the history of Brooklyn."
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|5 hr
|Jack Lord
|15
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|11 hr
|slick willie expl...
|167
|'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr...
|Mon
|overlord
|1
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Grelda
|816
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Antony
|134
|Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
|Gale Strassber Century 21, threatens Karen Cart...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
