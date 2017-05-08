Brooklyn DA mulls murder charges in two cases from the '90s
Brooklyn detectives have been assigned to investigate the murders of two men - each of whom died from injuries caused by gunshot wounds more than 20 years ago, police sources said. Jose Lugo was shot at Eldert St. and Wilson Ave., in Bushwick, on Nov. 14, 1990.
