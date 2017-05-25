Brooklyn DA Gonzalez Indecisive Over Puerto Rican Day Parade Controversy
Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez - a member of the Puerto Rican Bar Association - is refusing to take a stand on the Puerto Rican Day Parade's controversial honoree, Oscar Lopez Rivera , the former leader of an extremist group believed to be responsible for the deadly bombing of Fraunces Tavern. Gonzalez - who became the borough's district attorney following the death of Ken Thompson last year - will not attend the parade, campaign spokeswoman Lupe Todd-Medina said, declining to comment on whether Gonzalez supports the choice of organizers to honor the FALN radical separatist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|4 hr
|tina anne
|173
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|5 hr
|Alan
|817
|Review: Brooklyn New York Interior Painting - B...
|9 hr
|Juliana Morales
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|22 hr
|Mighty righty
|10
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|Mon
|Jack Lord
|15
|'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr...
|May 22
|overlord
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Antony
|134
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC