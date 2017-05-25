Brooklyn DA Gonzalez Indecisive Over ...

Brooklyn DA Gonzalez Indecisive Over Puerto Rican Day Parade Controversy

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez - a member of the Puerto Rican Bar Association - is refusing to take a stand on the Puerto Rican Day Parade's controversial honoree, Oscar Lopez Rivera , the former leader of an extremist group believed to be responsible for the deadly bombing of Fraunces Tavern. Gonzalez - who became the borough's district attorney following the death of Ken Thompson last year - will not attend the parade, campaign spokeswoman Lupe Todd-Medina said, declining to comment on whether Gonzalez supports the choice of organizers to honor the FALN radical separatist.

