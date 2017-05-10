Brooklyn boro pres wants study on ailing subway's economic impact
Eric Adams is calling on the city's Independent Budget Office to study how much money the city loses from lost productivity over commutes, particularly ones ruined by malfunctioning signals. The subway's chronic problems could be sapping the city's economy - and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams wants to figure out how much.
Read more at New York Daily News.
