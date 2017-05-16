Brooklyn-Born Playwright Lynn Nottage...

Brooklyn-Born Playwright Lynn Nottage Honored by Her Home Borough

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

She makes her living writing, and now she's being written about. And for that, pioneering playwright Lynn Nottage is honored by her home borough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... Mon slick willie expl... 138
Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N... Mon dwarner6789 2
Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic May 13 Cousin Shane S 1
Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter... May 12 Cousin Marine 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News 5 Stories That Will Make You Rethink Your Leade... May 12 Well Well 2
Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors May 12 Osabaldo 4
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 6 Will 133
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Kings County was issued at May 16 at 5:32PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC