Brooklyn Ballet Announces Roots & New Ground 2 Spring Season
Brooklyn Ballet announces its spring season, Roots & New Ground 2, sequel to its outstanding 2015 Roots and New Ground season. A multidisciplinary Dance Company rooted in ballet and dedicated to the vibrant diversity of both Brooklyn and the dance world, Brooklyn Ballet continues to present artists working in an array of movement forms.
