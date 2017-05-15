Brooklyn Arts Council Celebrates Over 50 Years of Helping Artists
BAC Founder Charlene Victor makes a point during a BACA planning session, 1965. Victor founded BACA with a vision to nurture and promote the arts in Brooklyn neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|40 min
|jimi-yank
|44,488
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|17,958
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|16,362
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|138
|Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N...
|Mon
|dwarner6789
|2
|Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic
|May 13
|Cousin Shane S
|1
|Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter...
|May 12
|Cousin Marine
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 6
|Will
|133
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC