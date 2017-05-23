Biggie Smalls' Mural Will Remain On Brooklyn BuildingFor Now
Gentrifiers thought they were about to take the chip when it was reported a Brooklyn landlord was planning to remove a mural of Biggie Smalls from the side of a building in order to add more windows and raise the rent. The mural, done by Spread Art NYC, was placed on Samuel Berkowitz's Bed Stuy building located on the corner of Bedford Avenue and Quincy Street.
