Biggie Smalls' Mural Will Remain On B...

Biggie Smalls' Mural Will Remain On Brooklyn BuildingFor Now

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Vibe

Gentrifiers thought they were about to take the chip when it was reported a Brooklyn landlord was planning to remove a mural of Biggie Smalls from the side of a building in order to add more windows and raise the rent. The mural, done by Spread Art NYC, was placed on Samuel Berkowitz's Bed Stuy building located on the corner of Bedford Avenue and Quincy Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 min jimi-yank 44,610
Menus with no dollar signs or decimal points 3 hr Expertise 1
Katy Perry ( YOU WILL BE SORRY) 3 hr Jamiel 3
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 5 hr RiccardoFire 171
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... Mon Jack Lord 15
News 'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr... Mon overlord 1
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) May 20 Grelda 816
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 20 Antony 134
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,623 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC